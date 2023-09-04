Presidential Tribunal: Judgment on Obi, Atiku’s petitions to be televised

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court, sitting in Abuja, has granted permission for live telecast of its judgement on the three petitions that are seeking to remove President Bola Tinubu from office.

The court, in a statement that was signed by its Chief Registrar, Mr. Umar Bangari, said the decision was to ensure transparency and openness in its proceedings.

It, however, warned that only accredited individuals would be granted access into the court room on Wednesday which it has slated for the judgements.

“In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgements will be televised live by interested Television Stations for the public to follow.

“Access to the court premises will be strictly on accreditation. Only accredited individuals, including counsel and representatives of political parties will be granted access into the courtroom.

“Interested members of the public are advised to watch proceedings from their television sets,” the statement read.

The three petitions marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023, CA/PEPC/05/2023 and CA/PEPC/04/2023, were lodged before the court by the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, a former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, respectively.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court had on August 1, okayed the cases for judgement, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.