Presidential Tribunal: How to watch PEPT judgement live

The much-anticipated judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) is set to be delivered today.

Recall the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), as well as their presidential candidates, had petitioned the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, the chief registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar BangarI announced that the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal will be broadcast live.

Bangari said, “In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgments will be televised live by interested Television Stations for the public to follow.”

The statement noted further that, “Access to the Court premises will be strictly on accreditation. Only accredited individuals, including Counsel and representatives of Political will be granted access into the Courtroomt. Interested. members of the public are advised to watch proceedings from their television sets.

Tinubu had in the February 25 election secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,984,520, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 6,101,533 votes.

Discontent with the outcome, five political parties including the PDP, LP, Action Peoples Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and the Action Alliance (AA) lodged separate petitions before the tribunal seeking to annul Tinubu’s victory.