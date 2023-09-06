Presidential Poll: Tribunal verdict reaffirms Nigerians’ choice of Tinubu — Senate 

By Henry Umoru ABUJA-

THE Senate has hailed the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu, saying that the development reaffirms Nigerians’ choice of President. Recall that the five-member tribunal chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani had on Wednesday upheld the election of President Tinubu. Reacting to the development, deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin urged all to accept the outcome of the tribunal, he said Nigerians irrespective of party differences need to team up with the present administration to address the challenges facing the country. In a statement, yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President said, “The judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the presidential poll has reaffirmed the choice of the electorate who trooped out on February 25, 2023, to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of our beloved country. Now, it is time for all to team up with the President to turn around the fortunes of the country positively for the benefit of all.” Jibrin who reiterated the commitment of the parliament to come up with legislation to support the various initiatives of the executive in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, said, “On our part, as assured by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, we will come up with necessary legislation to support the executive to address the challenges facing our nation. This will be pursued vigorously for the benefit of all.”