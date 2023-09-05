Presidential Poll: Nigeria’s future is in your hands, Cleric tells judges

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

As the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, (tribunal) sitting in Abuja, delivers judgment on petitions seeking to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election, the senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa, has advised the judges to put Nigerians into consideration.

Giwa, in a statement in Akure, the state capital, said the future of Nigeria depends on the choices and decisions made by the judges.

The tribunal, is expected to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, tomorrow (Wednesday).

Giwa, therefore urged the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani not to allow history to repeat itself.

He said,” I hope my advice is not coming too late. Nonetheless, it is important to let you know that the future of Nigeria depends on the choices and decisions you will make on Wednesday.

“You must have concluded on the decisions to either allow justice to take its course or to upturn justice.

“However, do know that the greatest mistake you could make is to subvert the will of Nigerians.

“Do not allow history repeat itself by making sure you critically examine petitions before you and officially provide justice for the people.

The Cleric said “Whatever judgment you must have written down before the main judgment on Wednesday, please, reconsider and consider Nigerians.”