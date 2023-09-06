Presidential Poll Dispute: Obi’s petition to be decided first

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, in Abuja, has disclosed that its first judgement will be on the petition the Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Peter Obi, filed to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s election.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five member panel of the court commenced sitting around 9:30am.

The panel, which is currently taking appearances of lawyers representing all the parties, said it would skip some of the arguments that were made during the hearing stage and concentrate more on the concluding part of the judgement.

Shortly after Obi’s case was called up, the panel also gave the registrar the nod to call the petition that was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement, APM.