Presidential election verdict: DSS raises alarm over violent protests

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services on Monday raised the alarm that some elements were plotting to cause violent protests in certain parts of the country.

Although the secret service did not name the plotters of the violent demonstration, it however claimed that the scheme was aimed at discrediting the federal government of Nigeria and the security agencies over what it called ‘sundry socio-economic matters’.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said that intelligence at the disposal of the agency indicated that the plotters of the protests include politicians who are desperately mobilizing unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and ‘disgruntled groups’ for the action.

Afunanya said in the statement: “The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action. Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conduct against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of the Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans,” the secret police warned.

The warning coincides with the planned two-day anti-fuel subsidy removal protests being called by the Nigeria Labour Congress for Tuesday and Wednesday this week and the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to deliver its verdict on the petition filed by the opposition parties against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

It is not clear at the time of filing this report if the alleged plot to discredit the government and the security agencies has any relationship with the two events slated for this week or it is different matter entirely.