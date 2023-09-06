Presidential election court: Keyamo, Uzodimma, Yahaya Bello, others in court for judgment

Festus Keyamo (SAN)

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello and other personalities are currently at the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja for the judgement on three petitions seeking to sack President Tinubu from office.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Femi Gbajabimila, were also present in the Court of Appeal complex, venue of the presidential election petition court (PEPC) for the judgment in the petitions challenging the election of. President Bola Tinubu.

Also present in court are Dr Abdullahi Ganduja, APC National chairman, governors of Bauchi, Yobe, Kogi, Ekiti, Imo, Nassarawa, Festus Keyamo and Nuhu Ribadu, National security adviser to the president.

The presidential election petition court had on Monday fixed today for the judgments in petitions filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it’s candidate and Labour Party and it’s presidential candidate.

The third petition was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

NAN reports that there is heavy security presence at the appellate court. (NAN)