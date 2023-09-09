Presidency: Try again in 2027 – Oyetola tells Atiku, Obi

Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has charged both Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party, Peter Obi to wait for another four years to take another shot at the presidency.

Oyetola, who spoke at a reception organised in his honour by his community in Iragbiji, said the February 25 presidential election has been decided both on the field and at the tribunal.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he added that the both candidates would have to wait for another four years to repeat “the class they failed this year”.

His words; “They, (Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi), should wait for another four years to repeat the classes they failed.

“If they like they should take it a court that is higher than Supreme Court, the judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judges is so powerful and enlightening.

“I want to congratulate the President for his victory at the Tribunal which I know is permanent”.

He stressed that politics should not breed acrimony as it is being winessed in Nigeria, saying it should be played like sport where one loses and wins another time.

While appreciating his community for coming together, irrespective of political differences, to celebrate him, saying it is a reflection of unity in the town.

“This is what should be happening, we should not be enemy of ourselves. Politics should not be characterized by violence. There should be unity of purpose and you have replicated it here.

“I want implore you all that we should give room for peace and stability anywhere we find ourselves. Violence should not be the way forward.

“Other political party members, apart from the APC, also contributed to this programme, I did not drop a dime for them other that I was invited here”, he added.