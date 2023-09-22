Preserving cultural identity, language vital to devt of any nation – Author

By Gabriel Olawale

Author of electronic Yoruba Sound Book For Children, YORTONES, Dr. Taiye Ayoola-Adedeji, has expressed her readiness to empower and enlighten children in the diaspora and Nigeria about their rich culture and beautiful language.

Ayoola-Adedeji’s goal is to help children secure their cultural identity by learning their language, recognizing the challenges parents often face in teaching the language, and passing on their heritage in their busy lives.

As part of her mission, Dr. Ayoola-Adedeji is committed to creating job opportunities for women in Nigeria. “Much of the YORTONES merchandise aimed at promoting Yoruba culture is produced by women in Nigeria.”

Her initiative not only empowers these women but also supports their families, contributing to their livelihoods and economic independence.

“The Electronic Yoruba Sound Book” has made a significant impact in the United States, where there is a substantial Nigerian diaspora community. “This book has filled a crucial gap by providing a resource for children to learn their language and to see their culture represented in literature,” she said.

African-American children and their parents who discover their Yoruba heritage through genetic testing also find the book inspiring, as it connects them with their roots and encourages deeper exploration of African culture.

Furthermore, Dr. Ayoola-Adedeji actively engages with local communities, offering programs such as “The Children’s Hour with Yoruba Language,” which brings together children of various backgrounds to learn about African culture and language.

Her efforts aim to inspire others to promote their heritage in their own communities.

To that, Dr. Ayoola-Adedeji has brought attention to a groundbreaking development within the United States Motor Vehicle Administration, particularly in the DMV area. In Maryland, they have acknowledged the growing importance of the Yoruba language by introducing translations for learner’s permit exams in Yoruba.

This recognition underscores the increasing Yoruba-speaking population in the United States.

Dr. Ayoola-Adedeji is not resting on her laurels. She intends to take her mission to even greater heights by attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. Her goal is to network with like-minded individuals and organizations, forging partnerships to advance her dream of preserving cultural identity and language for children in the diaspora and in Nigeria.

This international platform will allow her to share her vision and inspire others to join her cause.

With the increasing globalization of Yoruba culture and the incorporation of Yoruba words into mainstream music and media, Dr. Ayoola-Adedeji stresses the importance of passing on the language to the next generation.

She believes that preserving cultural identity and language is vital and encourages everyone, regardless of their location, to embrace their culture and language.

In a groundbreaking move, Dr. Ayoola-Adedeji’s efforts represent a unique initiative among Nigerians in the diaspora, setting an inspiring example for preserving cultural heritage and language.