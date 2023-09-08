Prelate tasks govt on policies to tackle insecurity, unemployment, enable business

Middle, His Most Eminence Baba Aladura, Dr David D.L Bob-Manuel (Moses Orimolade IX), Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim Worldwide; left, His Eminence Deputy, Baba Aladura, Dr. Harold Olusegun Demuren; to his right, His Eminence Deputy Baba Aladura, Elder Julius Farinlonye and to Demuren’s left, His Eminence Sup AP Gen Dr J.E Nkpoidet during a press conference in Lagos in commemoration of the Prelate’s sixth induction thanksgiving.

By Moses Nosike

Following the increasing rate of insecurity, lost of lives, unemployment and the harsh business environment in the land, the Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (Worldwide), His Most Eminence Baba Aladura, Dr David D.L Bob-Manuel at the press conference in Lagos to mark his sixth induction thanksgiving has called on the present administration of President Bola Tinubu to formulate policies that could tackle insecurity, unemployment especially among the youths and provide atmosphere for economic growth and national development.

According to him, when these reforms are done, it will trigger job creation, foreign investment, reduce insecurity, poverty and Nigeria will regain its lost glory.

The Prelate, who gave the theme of this year’s induction thanksgiving service as, “Made Alive in Christ”, explained that if the government of President Bola Tinubu can review and reform labour market regulations to make it easier for business to thrive and provide job security, many Nigerians rushing out of the country will remain.

Saddened with the high rate of insecurity from all parts of the country, Bob-Manuel advised that security architectures and agencies must be empowered and given a level of independence to bring the country back together.

He said, “Security must be kept out of politics and modern technologies should be deplored to fight the criminals involved in this menace. I also implore the government to build strong military and paramilitary institutions and increase the funding of the police who are to manage internal conflicts”.

Speaking further on government economic policies, he said that at the outset of this new government in May 2023, several economic policies were rolled out such like the removal of fuel subsidy, and today we are all witnesses to the astronomical prices of basic needs of citizens, especially cost of feeding and transportation, which had made lives of the vulnerable miserable.

“I implore the government to urgently implement social safety net programmes which would protect the vulnerable population from the impact of higher fuel prices. This may be in the form of provision of fertilizers to farmers, monetary transfers to the vulnerable, subsidies for essential goods and improve transportation system.”

Continuing, he said, “unemployment remains a challenge in this country. Many of our youths are now online fraud, armed robbery, kidnapping and all forms of social vices. One of the sectors that can provide millions of employments is the agriculture sector, and government should support modern farming practice and agribusiness to generate employment in the rural areas. Government at all levels should improve the quality of education and vocational training programmes in order to equip the youths with the relevant skills for the job market. I also encourage the authorities to encourage innovation and technology-driven entrepreneurship which can create high-skilled jobs opportunities. Technology plays a crucial role in our modern society today. “Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through access to finance, training and infrastructure stimulates job creation and entrepreneurship.

Albeit, “I hereby implore all those who had been privileged to be elected to various positions at the national and state levels to put on their thinking caps and create better environment for the citizens to reap the dividends of democracy”.