Pregnant women to enjoy free antenatal, delivery services in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has directed that all pregnant women registered in government hospitals and health centers across the state are to enjoy free antenatal and delivery services.

Soludo gave the directivy at Nnobi General Hospital in Idemili South local government area during the launch of the initiative, which is part of his administration’s efforts to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

According to the governor, the free services will continue as long as he is at the helm of affairs in Anambra State.

He urged Anambra communities to contribute their quota, adding that government alone cannot do everything as ninety-eight percent of Anambra funds are in the hands of private people while government only controls two percent

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike said the initiative would ensure that Anambra people enjoy good health, adding that 500 health workers to be employed by the state government, have been trained.

Obidike said that some doctors and nurses, as well as hematology lab attendant have been sent to Nnobi General Hospital for efficient health care delivery.

He explained that part of the reason for the initiative was to further reduce the rate of maternal/infant mortality.

Obidike also emphasized that approval for the antenatal and delivery services have been secured with funds released by Governor Soludo.