Prateek Suri, CEO Maser Group, acquires Ship Hana Marshall for $65m

By Chioma Obinna

In a stunning display of personal wealth and ambition, Prateek Suri, the renowned CEO of Maser, a thriving unicorn in the tech industry, has announced the acquisition of the ship Hana Marshall, valued at an $65 million.

In a statement in Lagos, the company said the purchase signifies a significant departure from Suri’s usual ventures, adding that with the global smart television industry experiencing a resurgence, Suri’s bold move not only showcases his personal wealth but also his foresight and willingness to explore new horizons.

Giving a background of their chief executive, the company said: Prateek Suri’s journey to success has been nothing short of remarkable. As the CEO of Maser, a highly successful unicorn, Suri democratized access to smart TV for Africans.

“Known for his strategic acumen and innovative thinking, Suri has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible. His relentless pursuit of excellence has cemented Maser’s position as a trailblazer in the industry, disrupting traditional norms and setting new benchmarks for success.”

The company noted that the ship Hana Marshall, now under Prateek Suri’s ownership, is a true gem of the oceans.

It noted that the ship, with a history steeped in adventure and luxury, has traversed the world’s oceans, embodying the essence of sophistication and elegance, adding that its timeless design, impeccable craftsmanship, and state-of-the-art amenities have made it a sought-after treasure among ship enthusiasts and collectors alike.

It stated that Suri’s decision to acquire the Hana Marshall is a testament to his appreciation for exceptional craftsmanship and his desire to make a mark beyond the tech realm.

It added that: “While Prateek Suri has undeniably thrived in the tech sector, his acquisition of the Hana Marshall showcases his desire to diversify his interests and explore new opportunities. By venturing into the ocean economy, Suri is not only expanding his personal portfolio but also displaying his keenness to adapt to changing market dynamics.

“This move highlights his entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to explore uncharted territories, demonstrating that a successful leader can excel in multiple domains.

“Suri’s acquisition of the Hana Marshall comes at an opportune time, as the global maritime industry experiences a renaissance. With an increase in international trade, technological advancements, and a growing interest in luxury travel, the maritime sector has witnessed a resurgence in recent years. By acquiring Hana Marshall, Suri positions himself to capitalize on these market trends, further diversifying his investments and establishing a presence in a booming industry.”

The company added that Suri’s decision to acquire the Hana Marshall also presents exciting opportunities for synergy with his existing ventures.

It noted that Maser’s expertise in technology and innovation can be leveraged to enhance the ship’s onboard experiences, making it a cutting-edge luxury vessel with state-of-the-art connectivity and entertainment options.

Furthermore, it stated that this acquisition opens avenues for collaborations with other players in the maritime industry, enabling Suri to forge strategic partnerships and drive innovation across sectors.

It maintained that Prateek Suri’s acquisition of the Hana Marshall adds another chapter to his already impressive legacy, not only highlighting his entrepreneurial prowess and financial prowess, but it also exemplifying his willingness to take calculated risks and embrace new challenges.

The company said: “The acquisition of the Hana Marshall undoubtedly strengthens Maser’s reputation as a multifaceted company with a visionary leader at the helm. By diversifying its interests, Maser can broaden its reach and unlock new growth avenues. This move positions the company for further expansion, attracting investors and partners who see the potential in Suri’s ability to navigate uncharted territories successfully.

“Prateek Suri’s acquisition of the ship Hana Marshall for $65 million serves as a testament to his personal wealth, entrepreneurial spirit, and vision for the future. With this bold move, Suri showcases his willingness to explore new horizons beyond the tech industry, diversifying his interests and embracing the opportunities presented by the global maritime sector.

“As the world watches his journey unfold, it is evident that Prateek Suri’s legacy will extend far beyond Maser, leaving an indelible mark on multiple industries.”