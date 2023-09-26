Power Infrastructure: Presidential committee  seals partnership with PUTTRU

By Udeme Akpan

IN its bid to boost the implementation strategy of the Power Infrastructure and Services sector of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, NAC-AfCFTA, the committee has announced a partnership with PUTTRU, Africa’s leading digital platform for facilitation of investments in energy companies in the continent. A letter signed by the Committee’s secretary, Olusegun Awolowo, noted that PUTTRU’s technical expertise in energy and power funding, financial networking, credit enhancement matters, vast regional integration experience in the ECOWAS, as well as its pan-African posture, spanning over a decade, would be a huge asset in the Committee’s drive to actualize the goals of the Power for Trade Shop (PFTS initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Awolowo said, “We look forward to an effective working relationship with PUTTRU as we partner to create the needed synergy for connecting Nigerian businesses to Africa”.

In a related development, PUTTRU has also been named the winner of the MEA Markets’ 2023 African Excellence Awards as the ‘Leading Capital Investors for the African Energy Market’. The feat announced by the UK-based MEA Markets, a quarterly journal that is an arm of AI Global Media, is in recognition of PUTTRU’s pioneering role in disrupting the traditional capital raising and investment process by cutting through the challenges of bringing investable businesses and serious financiers together.

Announcing the recognition, Kaven Cooper, Awards Coordinator, said he was pleased to have worked with a brilliant assortment of companies that deliver supreme quality on a daily basis, as they offer something unique to the corporate landscape of the continent. A truly Nigerian company with global vision, PUTTRU has consistently led the discourse on the African energy sector with data-driven reports and insights aimed at achieving energy security on the continent. Such reports and papers include ‘3 Must-Haves for Energy Projects to Attract Investment in Africa’; ‘Trade, Energy, and Climate Change: Harmonising Nigerian and Global Concerns on Climate’; ‘Africa’s Sustainable Energy Transition: Assessing the True Costs’; and ‘Global Climate Politics: How Nigeria Can March to the Beat of Her Own Drum’ amongst others.