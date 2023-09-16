Postecoglou salutes Richarlison as Spurs star inspires victory

Tottenham Hotspur’s Brazilian striker #09 Richarlison (2R) heads home their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on September 16, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Ange Postecoglou saluted Richarlison after the troubled Tottenham striker inspired his side’s dramatic 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Tottenham were in danger of a shock Premier League loss when Gustavo Hamer fired promoted United ahead after 73 minutes in north London.

But a minimum of 12 minutes stoppage-time were added in the second half, allowing Richarlison to ride to Tottenham’s rescue.

The Brazilian headed Tottenham’s equaliser from Ivan Perisic’s corner in the eighth minute of additional time and then set up Dejan Kulusevski to net the winner two minutes later.

There was still time for United’s Oli McBurnie to be sent off for a second yellow card, but it was Richarlison’s contribution that stole the spotlight.

Richarlison had been pictured in tears after being substituted in Brazil’s 5-1 win over Bolivia and revealed in midweek that he would seek “psychological help” following a turbulent time in his personal life.

After scoring only once in the Premier League last season following his switch from Everton in 2022, Richarlison is aiming to fill the void left by Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min urged the Brazilian to soak up the applause at full-time and Postecoglou hopes his goal is the start of a positive period for the player.

“Richy was great,” Postecoglou said. “I thought all the subs who came on really helped, but that’s been a consistent theme.

“Yeah for Richy, I think it’s the point I was trying to make yesterday. For him to understand that you try and maintain a balance in life and his football hasn’t been that bad. He’s still been contributing for us.

“Sometimes when you struggle with certain parts of your life, you let it go into other areas, but the football is one area where he can control and he works hard every day in training and really got his rewards today.

“And hopefully that gives him a bit more of a settled feel to deal with the other areas in his life. For everyone, it’s about not letting it overwhelm you and hopefully a day like today helps him.”