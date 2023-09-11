Post Insurgency: Commander 5 Brigade donates instructional materials to schools in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Inline with the ongoing non kinetic efforts by the military to sustain the war against insurgency as well as to win the hearts and minds of members of the various host communities, the Commander 5 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA) Gubio, Brigadier General Mutiu Abiola Oloyede, has, donated 950 exercise Books and other teaching aids to 3 Local Governments under the Brigade’s Area of Operation (AOR), which include Mobbar, Magumeri and Gubio Local Government areas of Borno State.

Recall that these three council areas were among the most affected by activities of Boko Haram devastation for over a decade in Northern Borno senatorial district.

While presenting the items yesterday, Brigadier General Mutiu Abiola Oloyede said “the donation of the books is part of the Brigade’s little contribution to enhance the quality of education of the children in the area and to also strengthen the existing mutual relationship between the military and the host community.”

He added that the military cannot achieve much without the cooperation of members of the community in the area, and further disclosed that the war against insurgency is a collective responsibility which the military cannot fight alone.

The books were received by the Chairmen of Mobbar and Gubio Local Government respectively while the Chairman of Magumeri Local Government was represented at the occasion.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairmen, the Chairman Gubio LGA, Honourable Mali Bulama appreciated and applauded the Commander 5 Brigade for his kind gesture, love and concern for the well-being of indigenes and their children’s educational pursuit.

He averred that the military is doing marvelously well and this effort has seen the return of peace, tranquility and normalcy to their various communities.

The Chairman continued his remarks by extolling the quality initiative of the Commander for his pragmatic and proactive leadership approach in promoting civil military relations and therefore reaffirmed the unalloyed supports of the 3 Local Government areas to the Army and other security agencies in the ongoing fight against insurgency.