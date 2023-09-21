Poor leadership, Nigeria’s ‘Wall of Jericho’ — Abaribe, Akpata, Cole, others

•Explain why party membership card is superior to PVC

By Adesina Wahab

Unless Nigerians take the bull by the horns and join political parties as members, they would have no other choice than having bad leadership, which has become the country’s Wall of Jericho, foisted on them.

Speakers and panelists at the 114 Annual Founders’ Day lecture of Kings College Old Boys Association, KCOBA, in Lagos yesterday, who held the view, also described party membership card, PMC, as a more potent democratic weapon than the Permanent Voter Card, PVC.

According to them, it is through PMC that candidates for elections are chosen and from which voters make their choices.

The speakers and panelists, who spoke on “Dismantling the barriers: Creating a pathway for the emergence of effective leaders in Nigeria’’, include Mr Olumide Akpata, the Chairman, 2023 Kingsweek Planning Committee, who is also the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the guest speaker and Mr Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Rivers State in the last general elections.

Others were Mr Funso Doherty, the ADC governorship candidate in Lagos State in 2023, Mr Etigwa Uwa, SAN, the APGA governorship candidate in Abia State this year and Babajide Obanikoro, Special Adviser to the President on Education and the moderator, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey, the CEO of Duchess International Hospital, Lagos.

The speakers noted that poor leadership had become a Wall of Jericho that must be pulled down for the nation to make any significant progress.

The keynote speaker, Senator Abaribe, said the barriers were not insurmountable, but that collective efforts of all citizens would do the magic.

He said: “During the cold war era, the Berlin Wall was built and it divided the city into two. Many saw it as something that would be in perpetuity.

‘’However, on June 12, 1987, the then American President , Ronald Reagan, stood at the foot of the wall during a visit and said that the then Soviet President, Mikhail Gorbachev, should tear down the wall and in 1989, the wall fell. Later the USSR crumbled.

“Nigerians are waiting for the person, who would break the yoke holding down the country, when you and I can be the ones doing that. Each and every one of us has the capacity to bring the wall down. It may look insurmountable, but we can bring it down.”

On his part, Doherty opined that the barriers were causes and effects of bad leadership, noting that they were self reinforcing.

He said the country had found itself in a dire situation and that it could be heading for a self-correcting event.

“Whether the event would correct the situation or plunge us further down the valley, I don’t know. If people don’t join political parties and be active members, then parties will go ahead and choose all sort of characters as candidates during elections and the voters would have no real choice,” he said.

Cole said it was an error for young Nigerians to think they needed not bother to partake in politics but only face their businesses.

Obanikoro stated that the feeling of impunity and indiscipline were some of the factors strengthening corruption in the country.

The President of KCOBA, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, described education as a leveler that could help somebody from a humble background to rise to the top.

The Minister of State, Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, who was represented by Rufai Sani, said schools like Kings College were set up to produce men of character and competence that would aid Nigeria’s growth.