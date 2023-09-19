Poor internal audit system reason for spate of corruption in MDAs — AuGF, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, including the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), among other key government stakeholders, have identified a flawed internal audit system as a major factor contributing to the alarming increase in corruption cases within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across the country.

The stakeholders spoke at a one-day anti-corruption situation room, organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), in collaboration with the Society for West African Internal Audit Practioners (SWAIAAP), held, Tuesday, in Abuja.

Speaking, the Auditor General of the Federation, Andrew Ogochukwu Onwudili, lamented the widespread corruption that has plagued Nigeria’s public sector, highlighting the urgent need for reform and strong internal control measures.

“It is instructive to note that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has already established Internal Audit functions in all the Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Offices, and Agencies as part of their internal control and governance structures where the Accountant- General of the Federation is responsible for posting Directors/Heads of Internal Audit in line with paragraphs 1701 & 1702 of the Financial Regulations, 2009.

“Despite the above, there is a need to strengthen the internal audit functions across the Government Entities because they are what we can call “the first line of attack” against corruption.

“They are expected to be part of the internal control measures of the FGN to ensure that corrupt practices such as fraud, errors, and misstatements do not happen. That is, the internal controls work efficiently to safeguard public assets and to ensure they are not diverted for private use.

“Generally, we can say that internal controls are put in place to ensure that fraud, errors, or misstatements are prevented from happening, and when they happen, they are detected on time, and appropriate corrective measures are taken immediately.”

Calling for the independence of internal auditors in MDAs, Onwudili, said that: “To ensure an inclusive fight against corruption in Nigeria, there is a need for the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, to publish a Corporate Code of Governance for the Public Sector that will see to the creation of an Audit Committee that the Internal Auditor can be reporting to and who will have the requisite skills to act on their reports.”

Addressing pressmen on the sideline of the event, the Chairman, HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, called on the National Assembly “be challenged by what has been the situation so far in terms of the amount of corruption and the level of fleecing of national resources that the country has experienced in years especially since our democratic experiment.

“If you also listen to the report by NEITI yesterday on the audit of 2021 in the extractive sector, it is talking about the non-remittance and misapplication of over $80 billion. You can imagine what that would do to the country and this is due to the fact that the National Assembly as an institution has woefully failed to respond to annual report from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation and without the National Assembly actually, the baiting and adopting the report, it remains something seem not better than just a mere work in progress.

“Without adoption by the National Assembly, it becomes a binding document that can be used to pursue those who are affected or indicted in the report. So, even the Office of the Auditor General is insufficiently funded, it is not encouraged to do its work and with the failure with what we have, they also are going to be under pressure for people who are affected or impacted by the report. So, for us to have sanity in our public system, the report of the Auditor General must be taken seriously.”