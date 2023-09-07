Polls: Amend Electoral Act, conclude litigations before swearing-in, CUPP tells NASS

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, on Thursday, tasked the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to ensure all election litigations are concluded before winners are sworn into office.

The CUPP, in a statement by its National Co-Spokesperson, Mr Mark Adebayo, while reacting to the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition on Wednesday, stated that the move will improve democracy in Nigeria.

CUPP said: “The scales of justice may never be seen to be balanced for as long as we operate a system that allows people to be sworn into office before the cases that affect their election are done with in Court.

“It is an incumbent and urgent assignment on the part of the National Assembly, Civil Society and all political stakeholders to ensure that this anomaly is rectified pronto. It is not only anomalous but clearly untenable for a party to a dispute to be enjoying the perks of an office still in legal contention while the other party is left hanging in a limbo. It is anathematic to reason and the cause of justice for such a fundamental lacuna to subsist in our electoral and constitutional framework. It erodes trust in the system and the judiciary and allows for a free reign of dangerous speculations and voter apathy.

“It behoves on all of us who are stakeholders in Nigeria’s political space to ensure that this status quo doesn’t survive in our laws till the next cycle of general elections. We must work relentlessly together to amend this major ailment in our laws to make our democracy not only sustainable but to also be free, fair and credible. We still have a lot of work to do reworking our electoral laws to increase citizen confidence in the process and avoid the manipulation of the loopholes in our laws.”