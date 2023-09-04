Politicians mobilising students, ethnic groups, others for protest, DSS raises alarm

The Department of State Services, DSS, on Monday, said it uncovered moves by some politicians mobilising student leaders, ethic groups and associations, among others, for a violent protest.

DSS made the revelation in a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, adding that the objective of the protest was to rubbish the Federal Government and security agencies over “socio-economic matters”.

DSS said those plotting the protests had been identified and were being monitored.

According DSS, they have uncovered “plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

“Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace.

“Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conduct against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of the government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps.

“This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans.”