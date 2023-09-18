Police warn against name-dropping, impersonation of IGP, DIGs to coerce Nigerians

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has urged Nigerians to be vigilant and exercise discernment when approached by anyone using the names of senior Police officers including that of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the DIGs to intimidate or coerce them.

It urged the public to report such cases noting that “this practice not only undermines trust in our law enforcement agencies but also poses a significant threat to the integrity of our justice system”.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi who made this known on Monday said, “The police is deeply concerned about recent reports concerning the activities of certain individuals who are operating as middlemen, acting as negotiators on behalf of individuals involved in criminal activities currently in Police custody.

“These individuals have been exploiting the names of high-ranking Police officers, including that of the Inspector-General of Police, to intimidate and coerce others.

“We strongly encourage all Nigerians to be vigilant and exercise discernment when approached by anyone using the names of senior Police officers, as this practice not only undermines trust in our law enforcement agencies but also poses a significant threat to the integrity of our justice system.

“Furthermore, we wish to emphasise our commitment to the high standards and principles upon which the Nigeria Police Force is built.

“We strongly caution members of our own ranks who may consider colluding with these middlemen to compromise the standards of the force, to refrain from such actions immediately.

‘It is essential to highlight that any officer found engaging in such activities will face severe consequences.

“The Nigeria Police Force maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any actions that could tarnish our reputation or compromise the administration of justice.

“In addition to the issues of name-dropping and impersonation, we also wish to draw the public’s attention to the fraudulent activities of individuals who parade themselves as Police auctioneers.

“These fraudsters are not affiliated with the Nigeria Police Force in any official capacity. We want to emphasize that we have duly registered auctioneers who follow established procedures for Conducting public auctions.

‘Any deviation from these procedures is unlawful, and we urge the public to be vigilant against fraudulent practices.

“Finally, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force.

“We urge all Nigerians to have faith in our justice system and to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities, most especially, our already published contacts.

“We are determined to protect the rights and interests of all citizens and to maintain the trust that you place in us as a responsible and civil law enforcement agency.”