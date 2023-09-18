Police wade in after Fuel station Staff call for investigation over slain colleague

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Management and staff of Chief Vincent Petroleum Limited of Benin / Agbor Road, in Benin City Edo State has called on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Edo State Government Governor Godwin Obaseki and the relevant Security agencies to get justice for their colleague Mr. Emmanuel Ugochukwu Ezeoke who was killed by armed robbers.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director of the organisation Egwu Kenneth K.C., and made available to journalists in Nigeria, where he noted that the 2 (Two) police officers on duty have been arrested and the police have commenced investigation on the matter.

The statement noted that, “My attention was drawn to the gruesome murder of Mr. Emmanuel Ugochukwu Ezeoke who was our manager at that filling station and the carting away millions of Naira..

He added that “Due to the proximity to work the staff have their quarters within the company premises and we were informed that the criminals came in and switched off the generator set that usually runs throughout the night if there is no public power supply and when the late manager, went to see what happened to the generator he was apprehended and his hands and legs were tied and they collected the key to the office and stole almost N7, 000, 000:00 (Seven Million Naira) and they used the generator handle hit his head and went away.

“We have reported the incident to the police, the Commissioner of Police has directed that the matter be transferred to the state command and investigations have commenced.

“The management and staff of Chief Vincent Petroleum Limited are calling on the President and the relevant authorities to ensure that a thorough investigation is done and those that are found culpable brought to book, we have made available and are willing to give any necessary information to the authorities to enable them to unravel this crime”.