Police to arrest unauthorised siren, tinted glasses

The Kebbi Police Command has ordered the arrest and prosecution of people using unauthorised siren, tinted glasses and unregistered vehicles.

SP Nafi’u Abubakar, the command’s Public relations officer (PRO), disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Abubakar quoted CP Samuel Musa, the state Commissioner of Police, as issuing the warning to the general public in Birnin Kebbi.

He said: “The Kebbi State Police Command wishes to remind members of the public that the order for the war against abuse of diplomatic number plates, use of unregistered vehicles and covered number plates, unauthorised use of siren and tinted glasses is still enforce.”

The commissioner said he had already directed his Tactical Commanders, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to clamp down on the abuse of such order.

He assured that directive had been given to the above officers to arrest and prosecute the violators, impound their vehicles, siren and fake private number plates.

The commissioner appealed to the people of the state to desist from the contravention of such order, as anyone found violating the order would be appropriately sanctioned.