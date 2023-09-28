Police rescue 6 kidnapped Benue women, girls; nab 4 suspects, recover arms

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Six female kidnap victims have been rescued in a special operation by the police in collaboration with other security agencies in Agbanor village, Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state after four days in captivity.

The victims were said to have been abducted while on their way to the farm in the Utonkon District of Ado LGA of the state and taken by the armed men to their hideout in Agbanor village.

But following credible intelligence, security operatives stormed the den of the kidnappers leading to the arrest of the four-man gang and the recovery of firearms.

The rescue of the victims and arrest of the suspects was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who Thursday disclosed that “on September 22, 2023, at about 5 pm information was received at Ado Police Division that four girls and two women were kidnapped while they were on their way to the farm in Utonkon District.

“During the investigation, the police in collaboration with other security agencies trailed and stormed their hideout in Agbanor village, Okpokwu LGA.

“On sighting the police, one of the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but was over powered by the police and arrested with one single barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges . Three other suspects were also arrested within the area.

“A search conducted in the hideout led to the rescue of the six victims who have received treatment at the hospital and reunited with their families while investigation is ongoing to arrest other suspects at large.”