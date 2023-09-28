Police rescue 6 kidnap victims, arrest 4 in Benue

The Police Command in Benue on Thursday rescued six kidnapped victims and arrested four suspects in Agbanor village, Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene and made available to Newsmen in Makurdi.

According to him, the rescued persons two women and four girls, were kidnapped on Sept. 22 while on their way to the farm in Utonkon District.

“During investigation, the police in collaboration with other security agencies trailed and stormed their hideout in Agbanor village, Okpokwu Local Government.

“On sighting the police, one of the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but was over powered by the police and arrested with one single barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges.

“Three other suspects were also arrested within the area.

“A search conducted in the hideout led to the rescue of the six victims who have received treatment at the hospital and reunited with their families,” Anene said.

The police spokesperson said investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects who fled.