Police rescue 5 victims after gunfire fight with kidnappers

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Officers of the Bauchi Command of the Nigeria Police Force said they have rescued five injured kidnap victims and eleven other after a gun battle which lasted for 2 hours in Burra Forest, Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

Bauchi Police Spokesman, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said in a statement on Monday that police invaded suspected kidnappers’ enclaves and neutralised scores with several others injured.

“On 02/9/2023 at about 1500hrs, police operatives in line with Operation Restore Peace (ORP) comprising Police, military and other quasi-security outfits, particularly local hunters on a routine patrol stormed into a kidnappers’ den located on top of the mountain situated at Shande village area of Kurmi, a village at the outskirts of Burra.

“On sighting the team of combined operatives, the kidnappers started firing at the operatives. However, in response, the operatives repelled the kidnappers with superior firepower which lasted for about 2 hours.

“As a result, sixteen (16) kidnapped victims were rescued, out of which five (5) kidnapped victims sustained various degrees of injuries while the remaining eleven (11) were rescued unhurt,” he said.

He added that the five injured victims have been taken to Burra General Hospital for immediate medical treatment, while also noting that the remaining eleven (11) victims were rescued unhurt.

The police spokesman noted further that efforts are being intensified to arrest and prosecute the fleeing suspects with possible bullet wounds.

He also said that the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad has urged members of the public to immediately report any suspicious person(s) and/or people with a suspected bullet wound visiting any medical care centres to the nearest Police station.