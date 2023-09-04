Police rescue 2 kidnap victims in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—OPERATIVES of Delta State Police Command have rescued two persons kidnapped at Oghara-Ugbenu link Road, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State from the grips of their abductors.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, in a statement, said the suspected kidnappers were forced to abandon their victims when the police combed a forest where they had kept them (the victims).

The statement said: “On 30/8/2023 at 1330hours, the DPO Oghara division received a distress call that two persons were suspected to have been kidnapped at Oghara-Ugbenu link road and their whereabouts unknown.

“In an ingenious display of crime fighting craft, the Divisional Police Officer of Oghara, Olasunkanmi Musiliu, while working on credible and technically generated information, led a combined team of police operatives of the Division, Anti-Cult Unit, SIB Unit, and the local vigilante groups into Oghara-Ugbenu forest on August 31, 2023, about 11:30a.m.

“The operatives relentlessly combed the forest, which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escaped. The operatives rescued the two victims unhurt and have since reunited then with their families.

“Four live cartridges, one Tecno Spark phone, one ATM card and three sim cards of different telecommunication networks were recovered from the scene. Regardless of the victim’s rescue, efforts are on top gear to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspected kidnappers.”