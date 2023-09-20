Police recover 77 stolen cows in Plateau

Pictorial representation

The Police Command in Plateau has recovered 77 cows suspected to have been rustled at Company Zurak community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Jos.

Alabo said that the cows rustled on Sept. 11 belonged to one Alhaji Idris Yunusa of Gajin Duguri community in the Alkaleri Council Area of Bauchi State.

”On Sept. 19, we received credible information at our division in Bashar that a certain number of cows belonging to one Alhaji Idris Yunusa, the Galadiman Yuli Duguri, had been rustled by criminals.

”According to the intelligence report, the cows were rustled from a herder while grazing, while they went toward Odare forest in Kampani Zurak village of Wase LGA.

”On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bashar immediately led a team of armed personnel, in conjunction with local security outfits and hunters, and intercepted the suspects.

”On sighting the security personnel, the suspects ran into the nearby forests. However, 77 cows were recovered and released to the owner,” he said.

Alabo said that the command was intensifying efforts toward arresting the suspects and making them to face the wrath of the law.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Julius Alawari, assured the good people of the state of the command’s commitment to the safety of lives and property.

Alawari urged the residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious activity to security agencies for prompt response.