Police raid MASSOB office, arrest 87-year-old member, 2 others

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

BIAFRA Independence Movement, BIM, and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, BIM-MASSOB, yesterday, confirmed the arrest of three of its male members, by Police in Anambra State.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to BIM-MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha, the three members arrested were, Chief Sylvester Dinyelu, an 87 years old Biafran civil war veteran, Chief Peter Ibeka Udemefuna, 66 years old and Mr. Amauche Ode, 53 years old.

The men according to Mocha, were arrested during the Police raid of its regional office along Awkuzu/ Otuocha road, Ifitedunu in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State.

“The members of BIM-MASSOB were seated in the office at Ifitedunu when the heavily armed policemen numbering over five arrived at the office in the evening and shot sporadically into the air which led people living around the area to scamper for their safety.

“The arrested members were handcuffed, and bundled into the Police vehicle while late Dim Chujwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and BIM-MASDOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s enlargement photographs were taken away from the office.

“Other items taken away by the invading policemen were 16 plastic chairs and a register belonging to the region and taken away to the former Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Awkuzu, Anambra State.

“We are a non-violent group and we demand the immediate release of our members from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Annex, Awkuzu, or they should be charged in court if the Police feel they committed any offence.

“The arrested men are very peaceful people, belonging to Chief Ralph Uwazuruike’s BIM-MASSOB, that have not constituted a security risk to the State and South East in general and therefore, should be freed without further delay.”