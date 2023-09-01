Police parade 66 suspects for armed robbery, murder, others in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—66 suspects involved in varying crimes, including armed robbery, unlawful possession of arms, impersonation, cultism, and murder were, yesterday, paraded by the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja.

Speaking during the parade, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, said: “A total of 14 firearms, including two AK-47 rifles, one of them locally fabricated, two locally fabricated toy guns, 15 live cartridges, four expended cartridges, 25 live ammunition, five machetes, 34 bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, six vehicles, two bags containing fake US dollars, fake pound sterling note, two award plaques from Buccaneer fraternity, one Buccaneer banner, among others.

“Six suspects were arrested on August 3, 2023, about 10p.m., based on intelligence gathering on the armed robbery incident around Airport Hotel, Ikeja. The incident led to the murder of a police officer and the carting away of his rifle.