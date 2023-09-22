Police parade 60-yr-old impostor posing as CP in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday, paraded a 60-year-old real estate agent, Adeyemi Isaac, who parades himself as a serving Commissioner of Police, and in another occasion as an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

While parading the suspect along 32 other suspects for their alleged involvement in various crimes ranging from cultism, to armed robbery, impersonation, among others, at the Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Adewale Osifeso, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, said the suspect was arrested sequel to series of complaints from members of the public about him using fake identities to illegally extort huge amounts of money from unsuspecting individuals.

He said the Monitoring Unit of the Command embarked on a discreet human intelligence gatherig before arresting him at his hideout in Oyo town.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to have been using the fake identity for over a decade and explained that apart from extorting money from members of the public, who sought his assistance on police related matters, he has equally used the fake identity to gain so many undue and underserved advantages from junior and senior police officers.”

“Upon his arrest, so many of his victims have identified him while recounting experiences of how they parted with huge sums of money to the suspect under the guise of actually dealing a real Commissioner of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police.”

While speaking with newsmen, the suspect said he lied by calling himself a police boss to help people who have issues with the police.

He lamented that most of those whom he had helped with the fake position do not come back to show their gratitude.

Isaac said on four occasions, he had called himself a police boss, adding that he would never do that again if pardoned for the offence.

He said: “I have tried helping people for four times, that was what I did and I counted it as a mistake, that I call myself police boss.”

“I never for once worked as a police officer; before my arrest, one of those who used to assist me who is a welder approached me seeking assistance for his brother in the police custody. He gave me the contact of one ACP and I called him to render an assistance for me in respect of my attachée. Most of those who I used to assist don’t come back to thank me,” he lamented.

In a related development, a suspected cattle rustler, one Mr Muhammadu Bello, aged 25, was also paraded for masterminding an attack that led to the unfortunate death of his employer, Yay Mohammed who was a cattle dealer at Soku Village near Iseyin Town, Oyo state.

Osifeso in his address said: “Sequel to this credible information, a team of operatives attached to the unit to ISEYIN town were deployed for swift intervention and in the process, the suspect who later identified himself as Mohammadu Bello was arrested and upon interrogation, he confessed that he is a cattle rustler and subsequently led the operatives to a thick forest where he concealed twenty (20) live cows and fourteen sheep that he rustled from his employer.”

“However, upon further investigation to Soku forest where he claimed to have carried out the dastardly activity, it was discovered that the suspect had killed the owner of the cows and sheep who was identified by him as Yau Mohammed (his employer) and buried him in a shallow grave.”

“The club which he confessed to have used to attack and killed his employer was equally recovered from the scene of crime.”

“Investigation is in progress with assurances of communicating further developments, Osifeso said.

Some of the exhibits recovered from the suspected murderer are twenty live cows, fourteen live cattle, and a club.