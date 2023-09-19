Police officer didn’t demolish Onuoha’s factory- Lawyer

By Evelyn Usman

The face-off between a female lawyer Chinwe Onuoha and a female Police officer, Ngozi Braide, has assumed a new dimension with the former accusing the latter of pulling down the roof of her property in the Ikorodu area of Lagos and damaging her property worth several million of naira.

In a video that went viral on social media, Onuoha, who claimed to have bought the property from Braide in 2020, for N2. 3 million, further accused the latter of resorting to intimidation and harassment in a bid to reclaim the property from her.

She added that while the matter was still pending before the Ikorodu High Court, some policemen she alleged acted on the instruction of Braide, stormed the property which she had converted into a water factory, on September 7, 2023, and damaged some equipment in the factory.

According to her “. When I went into the factory to assess the damage done, I discovered they ruined all my equipment, they ruined my bottle mould, reverse hoses, and my ozone generator. When the realised that they could not ruin the bottling line because it was big, they climbed on it and removed the sink sheet so that the rain will destroy the equipment and this is the equipment I have not even finished paying for”.

Reacting to her claims, Braide’s lawyer, Barr. Anayo Mbah expressed shock at Onuoha’s outburst on social media, describing it as contempt of court while the matter was still pending in court.

He clarified that the property in contention was owned by Braide, maintaining that there was no time she sold it to Onuoha.

According to the lawyer, “The post on Facebook and TikTok in relation to this matter, is pending before the Lagos State High Court, Ikorodu Judicial Division, before the Honorable Justice Akinkugbe.

“Ngozi and Chinwe Onuoha were very good friends for many years. What happened from the beginning was that Chinwe Onuoha had an accommodation problem in her previous apartment in Ojodu and was arrested by her landlord when she violated an order for possession given by a Magistrate’s court in Ojodu. She was detained at Ojodu Police Station, from there she called on my client to assist her.

“ My client went there to help her get bail and that was when she told her about the accommodation problem seeking her assistance, because she knew that my client had a house in Ikorodu. She asked if she could temporarily stay there while she looked for alternative accommodation and my client, being a woman with a large heart and for the fact that they were old-time friends, said she could stay temporarily for three months because she believed that at the end of the three months Onuoha would have found an accommodation. And that was how the woman came into the property.

“When my client started demanding vacation and possession of the property, Chinwe Mba started saying she liked the place and would want to buy it. Braide said she didn’t want to sell the property, that her brother was coming to stay in that property.

“Rather than leave after three months, Onuoha converted the residential building to a factory, defacing the house and converting some rooms to a warehouse and doing so much damage. That made Ngozi give her verbal notice to quit, as a friend but Onuoha cashed in on the fact that they were friends and decided that she won’t leave and stayed put in the house for three years. My client had to petition the Zone 2 Police Command headquarters, Onikan.

“Seeing that the police had intervened, Chinwe begged Ngozi to give her some time to quit, but rather than say thank you to Ngozi, Onuoha went to court. Before we knew it, she instituted this action and laid claims.

“She said she bought the house for N2.3 million and she was not given a receipt. How could she have paid N2.3 million for a house valued at N30 million? Was she buying the land or the fencing?

Court matter

“ Now, coming to the matter in court, I don’t really want to go down the way she went because I know that what she did was contempt of court by claiming what does not exist in the records of the court. The matter is subjudice to the court. She was the one who complained about the matter. She should have allowed the court to decide before she went public. I am not against going to the public but when you do, report what happened there..

“Firstly, she said my client had always been in court, but my client has not appeared in that court in person. She has always been represented by her lawyer and there is nothing in the record of the court that shows that my client has appeared in that court for one day.

“Secondly, she mentioned the restraining order she applied for. Yes, she applied for the order restraining my client from entering her own property. But the court refused it and the reason the court refused was stated in the court ruling.

“But she presented to the world by her post that the judge made a pronouncement in her ruling and that the reason she was not going to grant that application for the injunction was because the judge knew that the defendant was a police officer. This is a blatant lie against the defendant, the judge and against the court and a calculated attempt to deceive the public and blackmail the court with what the court did not say. The court never mentioned or brought into its ruling the position or conduct of character of the defendant in the ruling that she gave relating to dismissing the ex-parte application.

“Why did Chinwe Onuoha go to the social media to rubbish a woman who housed her for three years without collecting a dime as rent and why didn’t she wait for the court to decide the case that she instituted herself?

The damage

Braide’s lawyer who further countered Onuoha’s claim that some policemen destroyed some property in the factory, accused her of perpetrating the act

He said, ” Someone called Ngozi to inform her that Onuoha was destroying her property. Onuoha, was the person that pulled off the roof of the house to punish Ngozi. When we investigated, we discovered that many things in the house were destroyed . Is it possible for Ngozi, who suffered to build a house, to use her hands to destroy the house that she built?

“While in court, she packed out and opened the roof of the house so that the rain would destroy the property. She did not stop at that.

“However, we shall follow the matter to a logical conclusion. I rest my case for now by saying unequivocally that Chinwe Onuoha lied against her benefactor, the court and the world as a whole.”