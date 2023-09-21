Police neutralize two armed robbery suspects, arrest others in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State Police command said its men have neutralised two suspected members of a notorious armed robbery gang terrorising Uyo, the state capital and its environs.

The Police Public Relations Officer Mr Odiko MacDon in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursdays in Uyo, said the duo were gunned down when their gang engaged Operatives of Quick Intervention Unit in a gun duel on Tuesday.

MacDon stated: “On 19/9/2023, at about 01:50am, in response to a distress call of armed robbery attacks at Udoette by School Road, University of Utah, (UNIUYO)by Ikpa road area, Ikot Udoro and environs in Uyo LGA, Operatives of Quick Intervention Unit of the Command proceeded to the scene, the hoodlums on sighting the Police, engaged them in a gun duel.

” In the ensuing milieu, two of the notorious robbers were fatally injured, while one Godswill Ntieno Isaac was arrested.

“The following items were recovered from the hoodlums 4 Locally made Pistols 15 Live Cartridges, 2 Expanded Cartridges, 1 Big Iron Cutter, 2 Machetes, 1 Dagger, 2 Plasma TVs; 1 Woofer MP3, 1 HP Computer Laptop, ; 10 Android Phones, 5 Smaller Phones, N15,700 Naira cash and 8 Dollars.

“Most of the Victims have trudged the Police Command for Identification and collection of their belongings.

” Similarly, on 4/9/2023, at about 6:30pm a notorious criminal and murderer, one Mkpoikana Utibe Edeno of Ekpenebo Community in Esit Eket LGA who specializes in breaking into People’s houses on Sundays while Residents have gone to worship was arrested by Operatives of Esit Eket Division in collaboration with the Youths of the area.

” Suspect confessed to many crimes including the strangulation to death of one Happiness Emmanuel Uma of same community on the 28/8/2023.

“Also, Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command have arrested one Gospel Effiong a.k.a Python, Solomon Okon, a.k.a Eblem (Gang 001) for robbery and rape. During interrogation, suspects confessed to be a robbery gang responsible for robbing unsuspecting commuters in Tricycles and Mini Buses in Uyo and environs.

“A search led to the recovery of :One English Chief Revolver pistol, One Pump Action Different calibre of live ammunitions and tricycle a.k a keke with Reg. No. NGD-375-WZ.

“The Command remains resolute in its determination to rid the state of criminal elements. The Commissioner of Police who noted that the task of keeping Akwa Ibom State safe was a must task for the State Police Command was reacting to some recent successes of the command”