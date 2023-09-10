Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue victim in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Police operatives in Anambra State have gunned down a suspected kidnapper and rescued the victim at Obosi in Idemili North local government area of the state.

The victim, whose name was given as Abuchi, and who hailed from Orumba South local government area, sustained minor injury as police exchanged fire with the kidnappers in their den.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement that the police operatives, while on anti-crime patrol in Obosi at about 7.30p.m. on 9th September, 2023 were stopped by residents and informed about a kidnap incident in the area.

According to him, the public-spirited citizens directed the police to the area the kidnappers went, after seizing their victim, adding that police eventually caught up with them.

He said: “Police trailed the kidnappers to an uncompleted building surrounded by bush at Umuota Village, Obosi where a gunfire exchange with the kidnappers ensued.

“One of the hoodlums was shot and arrested, while others escaped, some with bullet wounds.

“One double barrel pistol, two live and one expended cartridge were recovered from the gang. The arrested suspect gave his name as Nwosu Ikenna from Obosi. He also identified those that escaped as Ebuka a.k.a Big; Chinedu Emmanuel and Chukwu Ojoto.

“The hoodlum, who named Ebuka as leader of the gang, gave up the ghost on the way to hospital for treatment.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the team for its gallantry, has already directed that the suspects at large be declared wanted and hunted for.

He assured that the Police command would not relent in its onslaught against crime until it is brought to the barest minimum in the state.