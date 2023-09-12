Police, Kaduna Pastors forge ties to tackle insecurity

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna – The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State,CP Garba Sani has called on Pastors from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to support the police in their quest to tackle insecurity and chase criminal elements out of the state.

He told the Pastors during an emergency security meeting in Kaduna at the invitation of the leadership of the state Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), that his mission in Kaduna was to make life difficult and unbearable to the criminals.

While promising to leave no stone unturned towards dislodging all criminal elements in their hideouts across the 23 local government areas in the state, CP Garba said “I am in Kaduna state to make the lives of criminal elements uncomfortable who are also making life unbearable to the citizens of the state.”

He therefore, called on the religious leaders to support him with useful information that would help towards curbing insecurity in the state.

“Insecurity has become a global issue but the State Police Command will go all out in every hidden place where the criminals are operating to make life uncomfortable to them,” he said.

He called on the general public to cooperate with the police by giving useful information that would enable them apprehend people with questionable character and create a conductive atmosphere for the people.

“I am in Kaduna state to do my best with officers and men of the police to ensure the people of the state go to bed with their two eyes closed. It is only in an atmosphere of peace that people will go out to carry their legitimate duties in order to put food on their table,” he said.

CP Garba appealed to the Pastors to pass the information to their congregations, saying, “we need each other to be able to do the needful and work as a team to also defeat the few bad eggs that are making things very hard for the innocent ones that are the majority in the society.”

“I will make life unbearable to anybody found selling drugs, anybody found aiding and abetting people with questionable character will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

He disclosed that he was working on modalities of bringing Christian and Muslim leaders together to share ideas with a view to arriving at the best way insecurity could be tackled in the state.

Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State,Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the people had earlier craved for such privilege, but they were not given the opportunity to tell those in authority their grievances.

Hayab however, observed that such engagements with those in authority would go a long way towards providing a good platform for people to air their views on what they were passing through and the best way to amicably resolve areas of concern.