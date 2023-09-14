Police intercept cannabis, 7,500 boxes of live cartridges worth N600m in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi—Kebbi State Police Command, yesterday, said that it has intercepted two trucks of cannabis, 7,500 boxes of live cartridges worth N6 million in Kebbi State.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi, the Police Command imagemaker, Nafiu Abubakar said that three suspects were arrested in connection with the illicit consignments along Tsamiyya border in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state by team border patrol police men.

According to him, the illicit consignments were intended for Lagos, the suspects in the first truck are Emmanuel Chukwuma from Abia State, Kanta Bisa of Republic of Ghana and Shola Olufon from Ondo State, were on transit from Ghana through Benin and Tsamiyya town in Kebbi with intention to continue the journey to Lagos as the final place.

Nafiu added that the suspects beat no fewer than nine check points from Ghana and Benin Republic before they were arrested and the lethal items recovered by the police.

The alleged mastermind, Chukwuma, said he was contracted by someone in Ghana and paid N400,000 while the second driver, one Abdulrazak Agboola, from Oyo State, said he was paid N200,000 to drive the truck containing 7,500 boxes of live cartridges to Lagos.

Commending the courage of the officers who stood their ground to throughly check the truck, he said the police would remain resolute in her fight against any form of crimes in Kebbi State and Nigeria.