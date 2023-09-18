Police, hoodlums exchange fire in Anambra

Police extortion

Vincent Ujumadu

There was palpable fear during the weekend at Isuaniocha, Awka North Local Government area of Anambra State following an invasion of suspected hoodlums in the area.

The hoodlums stormed the town around 4 pm with three tinted Hilux vehicles, one Lexus 330, three shuttle buses, and a Toyota Corolla car and allegedly opened fire on Police operatives on a peacekeeping mission in the area.

It was learnt that while the hoodlums were driving out of the community, one of their vehicles plunged inside a ditch and caught fire around the Obibia bridge axis of the ever-busy road.

An eyewitness said road users, motorists, shop owners, and residents scampered for safety during the gun duel.

According to him, “During the exchange of gunfire, the hoodlums jumped into their vehicles to run but one of them who claimed to be a security personnel was caught.”

The acting president-general of the community, Friedrich Egwunwa told journalists that the incident was an attempt by certain criminal elements to wipe out the people of the town who had embraced peace.

He accused one Onyemazi Ngini of being behind the incident together with others who had been on Police wanted list for various atrocities in the community.

He appealed to the government and the Inspector General of Police to wade into the community in the interest of the people who were always at the receiving end during any attack.

Also speaking, a community leader, Tony Onyeagolu noted that the attack on security personnel confirmed an earlier position that a particular set of persons being sponsored by a certain Commissioner in the state were bent on causing chaos in the area to cover their pranks.

He wondered why security operatives would be conniving with some individuals already declared wanted to wreak havoc in the community.

Reacting, police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said normalcy had been restored to the area as security agents had been deployed to the community.

He called on the residents to cooperate with Police operatives to fish out those involved in the act.