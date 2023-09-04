Police foil bank robbery, arrest suspect in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, foiled a bank robbery at one of the old-generation banks opposite Maplewood Estate, in the Oko Oba area of Lagos.

One of the suspects was arrested.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hudenyin, confirmed the arrest, and explained that “a distress call was received at 4.20 a.m., yesterday, at the Control Room, Ikeja. A team of anti-crime policemen led by an ASP was mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, one Aseez Isah, 43, was caught in action. He was breaking the bank’s security doors to gain entrance into the banking hall. He was, subsequently, arrested. The investigation is ongoing.”