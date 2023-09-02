Police cordon off site of collapsed building in Enugu metropolis

The Police Command in Enugu State, has cordoned off the site of the collapsed building in the Mgbemena axis of Coal Camp within Enugu metropolis.

The Command also initiated a thorough investigation into the incident that killed four persons.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday in Enugu.

“On Sept. 1 at about 7:40 pm, a bungalow situated in a valley at 1B Umeh Agric Quarters, Mgbemene, Coal Camp, Enugu, collapsed, trapping its occupants, among whom are six children, who are siblings.

“Two of them were rescued alive, while the lifeless bodies of four others were recovered, taken to the hospital and were confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

“Their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary for preservation,” Ndukwe said.

He said that the police had contacted and invited the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for necessary disaster management actions.