Police confirm murder of Abia LP chieftain, begin investigation

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Police Command, has confirmed that gruesome murder of a chieftain of the ruling Labour Party in Abia State, Hon. Zachary Maduka popularly known as Power Zac.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State, Moureen Chinaka, said the 70-old chieftain was violently attacked, murdered and beheaded by a yet-to-be identified armed men.

The PPRO who said that investigations into the dastardly act had begun, revealed that the attack took place at a drinking joint.

The statement read: “On September 13, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM, the DPO Uturu Police Division on discreet information concerning the unfortunate murder of Hon. Zachary Nmaduka, also known as Power Zack M, a 70-year-old native of Ezieke Akpukpa Uturu.

“Mr Nmaduka was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa Community.

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Mr Nmaduka’s lifeless body. Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu”.