Police begin investigation of Supreme Court fire accident

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident at the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

It noted that two chambers belonging to two judges were affected by the fire while disclosing that the situation had been put under control following the intervention of police officers and firefighters.

The spokesperson for the police in FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, added that the properties destroyed during the inferno were yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

“On September 25, 2023, at about 7 am there was a fire incident at the Supreme Court. The situation is under control, and the fire service and police officers are all on the ground.

“Only two chambers of two judges were affected, at the moment properties destroyed yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by appropriate authorities, and further information will be communicated later,” Adeh clarified.

Fire engulfed a section of the apex court in Abuja, the nation’s capital in the early hours of Monday.

Offices of some Justices were reportedly burnt down, as the fire has forced some occupants of the building to scamper for safety, but the firefighters were able to out it out.