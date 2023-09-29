Police ban procession in Sokoto ahead of Saturday’s governorship tribunal’s judgment

Police in Sokoto State have banned any form of procession before and after the governorship election tribunal judgment in the state scheduled to be delivered on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ali Kaigama, announced ban in a statement on issued in Sokoto on Friday ASP Ahmad Rufai, spokesman of the police command.

“It has come to our attention that there may be intentions to hold processions or celebrations in relation to the judgment.

“Sokoto State has earned a reputation as one of the most peaceful states in our great nation, and we intend to maintain that dignity.

“I am making it unequivocally clear that any form of procession or gathering that violates the law or disrupts the peace will not be tolerated,’’ Kaigama warned.

The commissioner added that law enforcement agencies were prepared and fully equipped to protect lives and property of citizens.

“We urge residents of Sokoto State to remain law-abiding and to promptly inform the police and other relevant security authorities about any potential issues of concern.

“The cooperation and vigilance of the people are crucial in maintaining the peace and security we all cherish,” he stressed.

Kaigama appealed to residents to collectively support security agencies in ensuring that Sokoto State continues to be a beacon of peace and harmony for all.