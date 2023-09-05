Police arrest three suspected cultists in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police command have arrested three suspected cultists, belonging to Eiye Confraternity.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital and made available to newsmen by the command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola.

According to Omolola, the Divisional Police Officer of Sango-Ota, CSP Saleh Dahiru, acting on credible information provided by an anonymous person, led his anti-robbery team to School 3 in Joju, Sango Ota, where the suspects, Dakwo Micheal Jackson, Joel Obieva and Oluwaseun Bamideke, were caught planning their illegal activities.

Omolola noted that during interrogation, the arrested individuals confessed they were part of a larger gang of Eiye confraternity, comprising five members, with their leader still at large.

She said, “their intention was to meet at the school before carrying out their planned operation.

“However, thanks to the swift action of the Sango Division police, they were apprehended before they could execute their nefarious plans.

“The police are currently making efforts to track down the remaining suspects, who managed to escape arrest.”

Omolola added that the suspects would be charged to Court as soon as Police conclude their investigation.