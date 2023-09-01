Police arrest man for allegedly defiling 6-year-old daughter in A-Ibom

Arrested man in handcuffs with hands behind back

UYO—OPERATIVES of Quick Intervention Unit, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, have arrested one Sunday Ben of Aka Itiam Etoi village in Uyo Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly defiling his six-year-old daughter.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, in a statement on Wednesday, also said the police command, following a report also apprehended one Bright Nwoke (29) residing in Eket Local Government Area of the state for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl of same residence.

According to the statement, “Nwoke who confessed to the crime stated that he had earlier sent the junior brother to go and buy recharge card before taking the victim to his room and covered her mouth to prevent her from raising alarm.

“Relying on a complainant, operatives of Quick Intervention Unit, on 31/07/2023, arrested one Sunday Ben of Aka Itiam Etoi in Uyo LGA for allegedly defiling his six-year- old daughter.

“Suspect had earlier gone to carry the victim from the mother to his house.

Unfortunately, the next day when he returned her, she was found with blood stains and injuries on her private part. She was taken for medical examination which confirmed the obvious.”

According to the statement, in another development, “On the strength of subsisting information, operatives of Crime Prevention Squad arrested the following, one Idris Shaibu, Ikechukwu Nwaoba, Idongesit Ekpo and Kenneth Chukwu in Ikot Enua village, Ikono LGA for attempting to steal crude oil.

“Exhibits recovered include two tankers with number plates SAG-672-XA and MUS-853-XR, a black bag containing tools used for the illegal activities.

“Also acting on very credible information and in a painstaking operation, operatives of Anti-Kidnapping unit of the command, on 24/8/2023 at 9a.m., arrested one Inemesit Effiong aka ‘Fifty Cent,’ of Ibiaku Ishiet village in Uruan LGA, a member of Sea Piracy/kidnapping gang terrorising Uruan waterways and environs.

“An instant search led to the recovery of AK-47 rifle with breech no. 1988KH8893. Suspect confessed to have perpetrated many kidnappings in collaboration with his gang.”

The statement disclosed that on July 20, 2023, about 7:00p.m., operatives of Ukanafun Division, relying on credible information stormed Ikot Akpa-Nkuk community in Ukanafun L.G A and arrested three suspected kidnappers.

It listed the suspects to include Nanai Ekpo (female) of Odaro Ikot Village, in same Ukanafun LGA, Barika Nulee and Nwidum Yaake, both of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“On interrogation, Nanai Friday confessed to being responsible for luring unsuspecting men to her boyfriend, one Edurance Monday, who is at large, to kidnap and collect ransom for them to share.”