Police arrest 92 suspects, rescue 12 kidnap victims in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Police command on Tuesday said it’s operatives have arrested 92 suspects for different crimes and rescued 12 kidnap victims within one month of CP, Kanayo Uzuegbu assumption of office in the command.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Uzuegbu who made this known during his maiden press briefing and parading of suspects, at command headquarter, said the suspects were arrested for different crimes bordering on kidnapping/abduction, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm, rape subversive criminal activities, conspiracy and other related crimes.

CP Uzoegbu disclosed that the exhibits recovered from the suspects include: 4 AK-47 rifles, 66 firearms of different calibres, 333 Live ammunition of different calibres, 25 vehicles and several other incriminating items.

He said that inline with the policing vision and mission of Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun that the command was working with the right policing strategies to tackle existing and emerging security challenges in theq State.

Uzuegbu said he had met and interacted with critical security stakeholders, including local government chairmen, traditional rulers, heads of other security agencies and many others, on the best ways to collectively tackle security challenges in the State, stated that it has started paying off.

“There is no doubt that the task of effectively policing our society is daily becoming daunting. However, I have since my assumption of duty, ensured that the right policing strategies are devised to tackle existing and emerging security challenges in the State. These strategies are subsumed in my grassroots-driven, proactive, people-oriented and problem-solving policing thrust

“These engagements I must tell you have started paying off, as we are making remarkable progress in tackling violent crimes of kidnapping, armed robbery and the criminal activities of subversive criminals.

“It is a known fact that it is humanly impossible to totally eliminate crimes in human society. However, I want to assure the good people of Enugu State and visitors that we remain committed to ensuring that maximum security and tranquility are maintained in the State.

“I want to state without ambiguity that negative insinuations on the security situations in Enugu State are false and unfounded. It amounts to making mountain out of a molehill. I, therefore, make bold to say that the State remains peaceful and a safe haven for visitors and investors to come and meaningfully carry out their lawful businesses,” he said.

In a brief description of the cases, CP Uzuegbu said that “Abugu Toochukwu, 29, from Isiugwu Community, Igbo-Eze North LGA.

was arrested for alleged murder of his mother, one Onu Grace, and buried her in a shallow grave behind their house. Chinecherem Madu aged 28, from Akubueze Street, Abakpa-Nike Enugu was arrested for allegedly defrauding a UK-based woman of the sum of ten thousand pounds (£10,000.00)

“Others are Ozioma Ezekegbo (a.k.a. “Fucking”), aged 26, Ifeanyi Udeh, aged 29, and Eze Izuchukwu (a.k.a. “Breeze”), aged 24, who was arrested for robbery and cultism, and many others