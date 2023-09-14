Police arrest 22 year-old suspected rapist, armed robber in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State on Thursday said it had arrested a 22 year-old suspected rapist and armed robber in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer stated this in a statement in Akure.

The spokesperson said that the arrest was made following a complaint of rape and armed robbery lodged at the station by one of the suspect’s victims.

She explained that the suspect pretended to be a good Samaritan, who volunteered to help one of his victims who was stranded before carrying out his evil acts.

“He robbed his victim of the sum of N102, 000, her phone and raped her at gunpoint on the way in an isolated area.

“He was later arrested by Police Operatives of the command on routine patrol.

“During interrogation, he confessed to have robbed many people of their belongings and valuables in the past.

“Four of his victims were contacted through their recovered phones from the suspect, and they all identified him to have attacked and robbed them of their belongings.

“The suspect will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.

She said exhibits recovered from the suspect included, a black unregistered TVS ladies motorcycle, one cut to size gun with bullets, six mobile phones and a POS machine from him. (NAN)