Police arrest 2 people vandalizing 2nd Niger Bridge

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command has arrested two suspected robbers vandalizing the newly completed 2nd Niger Bridge.

The suspects, who said they were from Enugu and Ebonyi states, were arrested at the Anambra end of the bridge at Obosi in Idemili North local government area.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement that the robbers were also dispossessing people of their belongings at the time of their arrest.

He said: “Men of Anambra State Police command attached to Harbour Division have nabbed two robbers dispossessing unsuspecting citizens of their valuables on the Second Niger Bridge.

“The Police team which was on surveillance patrol on the Bridge to prevent vandals from stealing expansion joints, were alerted to activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.

“The Police team monitored the gang and swooped on them, arrested two of the gangsters, while others fled.

“When searched, two daggers and five SIM cards removed from previously stolen phones were recovered from the suspects who were aged between 20 and 22 years.

“One of the suspect hailed from Enugu State and the other from Ebonyi State.”

While commending his men, the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye directed that owners of the recovered SIM cards be located with a view to assembling evidence for successful prosecution of the arrested suspects.”

Recall that Nigerians woke up on July 13 this year to discover that aluminium fittings installed on the bridge commissioned by former President Muhammadu Buhari at the tail end of his administration, were stolen by suspected vandals.

The development made the Anambra State Police command to commence round-the-clock intensive surveillance on the bridge.

CP Adeoye had said after visiting the site of the vandalism, that the Anambra police command was working in collaboration with Delta state command to protect the bridge.