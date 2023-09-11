Police arrest 13 cultists, rescue 3 victims in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Kaduna – Suspected cultists who met in Zaria,Kaduna State for an initiation ceremony and thereafter robbed residents of Zaria Graceland community, have been arrested by operatives of the Kaduna Police Command.

The Command also announced the rescue of 3 kidnapped victims in the state who were kept in captivity by bandits said to be loyal to a notorious kingpin.

ASP Mansir Hassan,Spokesperson of the Command on Monday, stated that disturbed by the activities of the cultists and other criminal elements across the state, the Commissioner of Police had tasked parents to provide worthy guidance to their wards.

According to him, “the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Musa Yusuf Garba had yet again called on parents and guardians to always take interest in the activities of their children in order to prevent them from indulging in illegalities.”

“The CP’s advice came as a result of the arrest of thirteen (13) young persons suspected to be members of occultism and armed robbery, by the Command through its operatives attached to the Divisional Headquarters Sabon Gari Zaria, Kaduna.”

“The arrested suspects confessed to being members of Aiye confraternity who came from different higher education institutions and parts of the country, chose Graceland area as their rendezvous for initiation.”

“Afterwards, on the 10th September, 2023 at about 0310 hours, the unlawful group armed with machetes and other handheld weapons stormed the Graceland community, breaking into homes, inflicting injuries and robbing inhabitants of their belongings which included inter alia, GSM mobile phones, money, jewelries, ATM cards, etc. After which they fled into a nearby forest.”

“The Police operatives trailed them to their hideout in the bushes and tactically apprehended thirteen (13) out of the yet to be ascertained number of persons. The arrested hoodlums are cooperating with the Police investigation especially towards arresting the fleeing others.”

“The Commissioner of Police while commending the operatives, equally called on members of the public to always report to the Police Station or any security outfit closest to them of any suspicious individual or group activities.”

Meanwhile, the police operatives have rescued three (3) young men kidnapped along Kuriga Wusasa, area of Zaria LGA.

ASP Hassan said the feat was achieved as a result of aggressive patrol along Galadimawa of Giwa LGA.

“While working on credible information, the Divisional Police Officer Kidandan and local vigilante groups moved in to the forest, which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escape into the bush.”

“The kidnapping was suspected to have been masterminded by the loyalist of the notorious bandit, late Isah Danwasa, a native of Zaria.”

“The victims namely, Bashir Ahmad, Habila Peter, Yusha’u Peter, all of Kuriga Wusasa have been reunited with their families.”

“In light of these achievements, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP Musa Yusuf Garba appealed to the general public to always be at alert to their responsibilities of giving credible information to the police, because security is everyone’s concern.”

“He also affirmed that the Command is proactive and working tirelessly at all times to protect the lives and properties of the residents of Kaduna State.”