Police arrest 10 suspects over killing of FUOYE student 

The university main gate

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—10 suspects have been arrested over the death of a 200-level Nursing student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, Atanda Modupe Deborah.

Deborah, who was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023 was found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the Nursing Lecture Hall.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday, in a press release in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, said 10 suspects are currently in police custody undergoing investigation.

According to him, “This is to inform the general public that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP OGUNDARE DARE, has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the death of one ATANDA MODUPE DEBORAH, a 200 level nursing student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023 but found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall.

“While appealing to everyone to be calm, the Commissioner vows that the Command will do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrator(s) and ensure they are made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Command appealed to anyone with useful information concerning the ugly incident to visit Oye Divisional Police Headquarters, Oye-Ekiti or State CIID or call 09064050086/08053499199.

It disclosed that the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy while 10 suspects are currently in custody undergoing investigation.

On their part, management of FUOYE condoled with the deceased family and the University community over the unfortunate incident.

The University, in a statement, signed by the University’s Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim said the institution will collaborate with security agencies with a view of getting to the root of the sad development and bringing the culprits to book.

“It will be recalled that earlier today, the Management had made public the disturbing development of the missing of the deceased and assured that investigation was ongoing as to unravel the whereabouts of the poor students.

“While the University Management condoles with the deceased family and the generality of the University community, particularly our dear students, the Management reiterated that investigation is still ongoing and this is being done in collaboration with national security agencies with a view to getting to the root of the sad development and bringing to book the culprits.

“We, therefore, appeal to students and all other stakeholders to remain calm, the Registrar said.