Police arraign ex-Ogun LG chair, Adedayo, over alleged ‘circulation of falsehood’

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—The Ogun State Police Command, yesterday, arraigned the former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state, Wale Adedayo, before an Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court, following a petition by the state government.

It will be recalled that Adedayo was arrested by Police operatives at his residence in Ijebu-Ife, Ijebu East and immediately transferred to the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, where he spent the night.

Adedayo is appearing before a magistrate’s court at Isabo, Abeokuta, on a petition by the state government over an allegation of diversion of funds meant for councils in the state. He was arraigned on a two-count charge.

The petition, which accused Adedayo of deliberately circulating falsehood, false report to government, threat to life and interference with the exercise of executive function,” was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

The two-count charge read: “That you, Adedayo ‘m’ on August 27, 2023, at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to Aremo Olusegun Osoba, in which you accused the current Governor Dapo Abiodun of hijacking LG funds, which you knew was false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59 (1) of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Adedayo, on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to elder stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, in which you accused the current Governor Abiodun of hijacking LG funds (10 percent of the state internally generated revenue, which the constitution stipulates should go to the local government(s) since May 2019, which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

Defendant counsel, Kayode Akinsola, applied for bail for the accused person, saying the offences allegedly committed are bailable.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings did not object to the bail application.

In his ruling, Magistrate A. Araba admitted him to bail with the sum of N2 million and two ‘responsible and reliable sureties’ in like sum.

The Magistrate, however, ordered his remand at Ibara prison, Abeokuta, pending perfection of the bail conditions.

Araba adjourned the matter till October 20, 2023, for trial.