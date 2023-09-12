Police apprehend 6 extorting with POS, stealing phones in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested and paraded six suspected security officers over alleged use of Point of Sale, POS, to extort members of the public and seize phones, especially from young people in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, on Tuesday disclosed this to newsmen while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

According to the Police, the suspect’s activities were bringing untold hardship on the members of the public and causing them pain.

The Police briefly said: “These are the security operatives hiding under the umbrella of Operation Search Flush in Imo harassing and extorting unsuspecting members of the public via POS to the tune of thousands of Naira, in particular the youths, seizing and checking their phones and thereby bringing untold hardship to them.”

They include: “NA Kelechi Chijoke, ‘m’ 30yrs a National Drug Law Enforcement Agent (NDLEA) operative, NA David Nwaji ‘m’ NDLEA, CA III Nwaka Ikechukwu NDLEA, DSC Obijiaku Israel ‘’ 28yrs Civil Defence, ASC II Omodi Timothy ‘m’ 33yrs Civil Defense and

Inspector Odidika Augustine ‘m’ 37 yrs an Inspector of Police, “Police said.